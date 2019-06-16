Trump calls London mayor a ‘national disgrace & disaster’ destroying the city

Donald Trump has lashed out against the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, calling for his immediate removal in his usual undiplomatic form, over the news of three people stabbed and shot in separate attacks in UK capital.

“LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster – will only get worse!” US President wrote on Saturday, retweeting English media personality Katie Hopkins' tweet about the recent violence in London. The initial outburst against Kkan was followed by another tweet a few hours later in which the president called the mayor of the British capital a “national disgrace.”

He is a national disgrace who is destroying the City of London!

Khan’s office, which by now must have become accustomed to these outbursts, immediately hit back, stressing that the mayor “is not going to waste his time responding” as he remains busy supporting the “over-stretched emergency services” following a spree of five attacks that left three men dead and three others injured in the space of 24 hours.

LONDON needs a new mayor ASAP. Khan is a disaster - will only get worse! https://t.co/n7qKI3BbD2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2019

Trump’s tantrums attracted an even harsher reaction from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who called the attack on Khan “absolutely awful.”

“Absolutely awful to see @realDonaldTrump using the tragedy of people being murdered to attack the Mayor,” Corbyn Tweeted. “@SadiqKhan is rightly supporting the police to do their job while Katie Hopkins spreads hateful and divisive rhetoric.”

Absolutely awful to see @realDonaldTrump using the tragedy of people being murdered to attack the Mayor. @SadiqKhan is rightly supporting the police to do their job while Katie Hopkins spreads hateful and divisive rhetoric. They seek to divide at a time we need to come together. https://t.co/Se3fgWDXUZ — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 15, 2019

“They seek to divide at a time we need to come together,” he added commenting on the original post by Hopkins who called London a “Stab-City” and “Khan’s Londonistan.”

Also on rt.com ‘Trump is poster boy for far-right’: London Mayor Sadiq Khan hits back at US leader

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!