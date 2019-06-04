‘Trump is poster boy for far-right’: London Mayor Sadiq Khan hits back at US leader
In the latest spat between London’s mayor and the US president, Khan told Sky News that Trump calling him a “stone cold loser” was playground antics. He accused Trump of “amplifying” racists from the UK and normalizing the views of white nationalists around the globe.
You do realize that you [Trump] are a poster boy for the far-right movement around the world from Hungary to Italy to France to the UK.
It comes after the US president found time to deliver some unsavory words for Khan, minutes before landing at London’s Stansted airport on Monday morning, including taking a pop at his height.Also on rt.com ‘Stone cold loser’: Trump lashes out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan as Air Force One lands in UK
Although the feud between the two goes years back, Khan infuriated Trump in the days leading up to his arrival, likening his behavior to that of a “20th-century fascist.”
The feud began in 2016 when Trump was still a presidential candidate. Back then, Khan called Trump’s views on Islam “ignorant.” In response, Trump challenged the London mayor to an IQ test.
Last year, the US president also criticized Khan for doing “a very bad job on terrorism.” Trump claimed the mayor’s handling of the 2017 London Bridge terror attack was “pathetic.”Also on rt.com ‘He’s a sexual predator & racist’: Shadow Foreign Sec Thornberry’s brutal assessment of Trump
