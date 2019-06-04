‘He’s a sexual predator & racist’: Shadow Foreign Sec Thornberry’s brutal assessment of Trump

Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry has issued a savage take-down of US President Donald Trump, branding him a “sexual predator” and “racist,” insisting that he doesn’t deserve the honor of a state visit.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Thornberry backed opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to boycott Trump’s state visit and speak at the protests against the US President in London on Tuesday.

A state visit is an honor, and we don’t think that this president deserves an honor...He is a sexual predator, he is a racist, and it’s right to say that...I think we need to think about when is it that our country got so scared?

Thornberry said it was time that the UK started standing up for itself, rather than taking a subservient approach to dealing with Trump. She claimed that the Tory government’s “fawning” over the president has proved fruitless – adding that Trump “admires strength” in his counterparts.

It’s like the way you deal with a bully. If you bow down in front of them, you get kicked harder.

Asked why Corbyn had not boycotted Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit, the MP for Islington South and Finsbury insisted that he raised concerns with the Chinese leader during discussions with him.

Organizers of the ‘Together Against Trump’ demo have billed the day a “carnival of resistance,” with protesters gathering in Trafalgar Square from 11am to declare a “Trump-free zone.”

Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May are scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, with the prospect of an array of contentious issues from Huawei to Iran and Climate Change, likely to be raised by the assembled media.

