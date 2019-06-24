Tory MPs could bring down a Boris Johnson govt that backs ‘no-deal’ Brexit – defense minister

A defense minister in Theresa May’s cabinet has warned Boris Johnson that if he pursues a ‘no-deal’ Brexit as UK PM, he and many other Tory MPs would vote to bring down his government if a no-confidence motion were called.

In an interview with the BBC, junior defense minister Tobias Ellwood suggested that Johnson could face the prospect of seeing some of his own MPs voting to bring him down – if he pushes for Britain to sever ties with the EU without a deal.

I think a dozen or so members of parliament would be on our side, would be voting against supporting a ‘no-deal’ and that would include ministers as well as backbenchers.

Following a leadership hustings on Saturday in Birmingham, Johnson, the favorite to become the next Conservative leader and de facto UK prime minister, reiterated his intention for Britain to leave the EU by the new deadline day, tweeting: “I’ll deliver Brexit by 31st October.”

It comes after Johnson’s rival for the top job, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, wrote an article in the Times calling on the former London mayor not to be “a coward” and show up to a Sky News debate on Tuesday.

... don’t be a coward Boris, man up and show the nation you can cope with the intense scrutiny the most difficult job in the country will involve.

It emerged on Monday morning that Sky News had postponed the leadership debate because Johnson refused to attend.

In the event that a sitting administration loses a no-confidence motion, there is a 14-day period for parties at Westminster to form a viable government and win a motion of confidence. Failure to do so would lead to a general election being triggered.

