Police called to Boris Johnson’s home after ‘slamming and banging’ sparks 'neighborly' concern

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 23:49
© Reuters / Henry Nicholls
Police were reportedly called to the London home of UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson when neighbors feared for the woman’s safety amid a house-shaking cacophony of late-night “slamming and banging,” shouts and screams.

London police admitted they were called to the address shortly after midnight on Friday by a resident “concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor” upon hearing a plate-smashing, door-slamming row next door, the Guardian has reported. Conservative MP Johnson, tipped as a likely successor to outgoing PM Theresa May, has shared the flat for several weeks with girlfriend Carrie Symonds, a former Conservative press head who has worked on his political campaign.

Shouts of “get out of my flat,” “get off me,” and “get off my f***ing laptop” are reportedly interspersed with “very loud screams” and longer complaints on a recording the neighbor made of the altercation “out of concern for Symonds,” which was given to the paper.

You just don’t care for anything because you’re spoilt. You have no care for money or anything,” Symonds can be heard to complain after Johnson apparently ruined a sofa by spilling red wine on it. The neighbor also heard what sounded like smashing plates and one particularly loud bang so massive “the house shook.”

The neighbor claimed they attempted to check on the feuding lovebirds, but no one answered their knocks, leaving them no recourse but to call the cops. Not one, not two, but three police vehicles arrived within minutes – only to leave after Johnson and Symonds both assured the officers they were safe.

All occupants of the address” were “safe and well,” a police statement reads, noting that “there were no offenses or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.” The police initially denied they had any record of a domestic incident at Johnson’s flat.

Johnson is one of two candidates left in the running to succeed May, up against Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt for the role. He left his wife last year and took up with Symonds, more than two decades his junior, who revamped his public image to launch his campaign for the Conservative leadership.

