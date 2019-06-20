Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt final two in race for Tory leadership as Gove knocked out

The race for the Tory leadership has narrowed two candidates as Michael Gove was eliminated in a fifth round of voting, leaving former and current foreign secretaries Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to fight it out.

Home secretary Sajid David was eliminated earlier in a fourth round of voting at lunch time.

Johnson received 162 votes in the fifth round, with Hunt receiving 77.

THEN THERE WERE 2.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the contenders still in the #ToryLeadershipContest. pic.twitter.com/yRAsa7lpKt — RT UK (@RTUKnews) June 20, 2019

Johnson has maintained the lead throughout the voting process and is seen as a shoo-in to win the leadership contest and replace Theresa May as the next British Prime Minister.

The final two candidates will now spend one month campaigning before the wider Conservative Party membership will be given the opportunity to vote and decide the winner.

Johnson has been a leading Brexiteer and promised that the UK will leave the Europan Union on October 31 with or without a deal. Hunt, on the other hand, has said he is open to further delaying the exit date and attempting to secure a new deal.

