 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesters try to storm Georgia parliament in Tbilisi as thousands gather for anti-govt rally
HomeUK News

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt final two in race for Tory leadership as Gove knocked out

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 17:14 Edited time: 20 Jun, 2019 17:21
Get short URL
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt final two in race for Tory leadership as Gove knocked out
©  REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The race for the Tory leadership has narrowed two candidates as Michael Gove was eliminated in a fifth round of voting, leaving former and current foreign secretaries Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt to fight it out.

Home secretary Sajid David was eliminated earlier in a fourth round of voting at lunch time.

Johnson received 162 votes in the fifth round, with Hunt receiving 77.

Johnson has maintained the lead throughout the voting process and is seen as a shoo-in to win the leadership contest and replace Theresa May as the next British Prime Minister.

The final two candidates will now spend one month campaigning before the wider Conservative Party membership will be given the opportunity to vote and decide the winner.

Johnson has been a leading Brexiteer and promised that the UK will leave the Europan Union on October 31 with or without a deal. Hunt, on the other hand, has said he is open to further delaying the exit date and attempting to secure a new deal.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies