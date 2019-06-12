 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Incitement of violence’: Farage blasts comedian after joke about battery acid ‘fantasy’

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 15:46
(L) Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage © Global Look Press / Ray Tang (R) Comedian Jo Brand © Global Look Press / Keith Mayhew
Nigel Farage has called on the police “to act” after it emerged that British comedian Jo Brand called the spate of milkshake attacks on politicians “pathetic” and joked that her “fantasy” was to see battery acid thrown instead.

Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party and himself the victim of a milkshake dousing in recent weeks, labelled Brand’s comments, made during BBC Radio 4’s Heresy show on Tuesday, as an “incitement of violence.”

In response to a question about the “terrible” state of British politics, Brand, known for her dry, if acerbic sense of humor, bemoaned the protesters’ choice of weapons – the milkshake.

Certain unpleasant characters are being thrown to the fore, and they’re very, very easy to hate, and I’m kind of thinking, why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?

Brand went on to insist that she wouldn’t carry out such an attack, because “it’s purely a fantasy,” but thinks “milkshakes are pathetic.”

Many on social media accused Farage of being a “hypocrite,” accusing him of having incited violence during the 2016 EU referendum and branding him a “snowflake” for not seeing Brand’s comments were merely a “joke.”

The milkshake protest started with Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who was targeted with a McDonald’s shake in Warrington earlier in the year. The footage quickly went viral. Robinson’s second dairy attack came soon after that, during a visit to Manchester while on the campaign trail.

UKIP EU parliamentary candidate Carl Benjamin, who has caused controversy with his rape “joke” about a female Labour MP, had a milkshake hurled at him while canvassing for support in Truro, Cornwall.

