‘Hot podium guy for PM’: Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May (VIDEO)

Over a dozen Tories are clambering to take over the top spot from Theresa May, but the British public appears to be backing an unlikely (and undeclared) candidate for PM: ‘hot podium guy’.

An unsuspecting sound engineer appeared before the press gathered outside No. 10 Downing Street on Friday morning to finalize the setting for May’s resignation announcement.

As journalists shared snaps of the set-up on Twitter, interest grew in who the mystery man at the center of the preparations might be – and if he may in fact prove a strong successor to the outgoing prime minister.

When one of your close friends suddenly becomes #podiumguy - He will hate all this attention but I can’t resist giving him some more 😂 #podiumguyforpmpic.twitter.com/JYxqFYXgnL — Lingotot Gravesend (@LingototGrav) May 24, 2019

People were quick to tweet their intrigue, with many simply calling for his immediate appointment as prime minister, if only so that it saves everyone the fuss of having to go through an arduous Tory leadership selection process.

Hot Podium Guy for PM #Trexitpic.twitter.com/NLH2lVwBU5 — Lucy P. (@Anglaise13) May 24, 2019 After 60 seconds setting up the podium this guy seems like the most qualified candidate we’re likely to get...I bet he knows why Dover-Calais is important, that your ferry company needs boats and would snap Francois’s fingers off if he ran them across his throat behind him... pic.twitter.com/fudLxLzUQK — jonathansebire (@jonathansebire) May 24, 2019 Let’s just make the sound engineer Prime Minister and move on with our lives pic.twitter.com/iSwTo6VOtw — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2019 After rewatching Hot Podium Guy I can confirm he winked to the camera at least once pic.twitter.com/YrCdulnbO8 — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) May 24, 2019

Aides earlier took steps to ensure May wasn’t upstaged by the nation’s top feline civil servant, Larry, though Twitter users soon called for his appointment as PM, too.

