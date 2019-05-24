UK PM Theresa May announces resignation, will quit on June 7

Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed her resignation in a solemn address given outside her former residence at No. 10 Downing st Friday in a long-awaited move.

The process for electing a new leader should begin next week May said, after confirming that she had informed the Queen of her decision to step down while expressing regret that she had failed to secure a Brexit deal.

“I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, 7 June so that a successor can be chosen,” May said in front of the steps of 10 Downing Street.

May will continue to serve as the British leader until the process of electing a new leader is completed. Tory chairman Brandon Lewis said the party's leadership contest will begin in the week starting 10 June with a final vote in mid-July.

May said it was a "matter of deep personal regret" that she could not deliver Brexit and stressed that her successor must strive for consensus in parliament, and that this would only be possible if all sides are willing to compromise.

A defiant May called for her successor to “make the United Kingdom a country that truly works for everyone,” adding that she was “proud of the work we have completed over the last three years.”

“Our politics may be under strain, but there is so much that is good about this country,” May added, pleading for unity during the difficult times ahead.

“The second female Prime Minister but certainly not the last,” May concluded her remarks, with her voice wavering.

“I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love,” May ended, sounding almost tearful as she sharply turned away from the podium.

Reports circulated throughout the week that the Prime Minister would resign Friday, after repeated failures to secure a Brexit deal that would pass through the British Parliament while simultaneously appeasing exasperated EU negotiators in Brussels.

