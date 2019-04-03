UK lawmakers approve bill to block ‘no deal’ Brexit & force May to seek extension

The House of Commons has approved, by a majority of one vote, a bill aiming to block a ‘no deal’ Brexit. The bill, if approved by the House of Lords, will force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a further extension of Article 50.

The legislation narrowly passed, with 313 votes in favor and 312 against. If approved by the Lords, the bill put forward by Labour’s Yvette Cooper and the Conservative’s Oliver Letwin would seek a further delay to Brexit and legislate against the dreaded ‘no deal’ scenario. Opponents, however, have expressed concerns that the bill could set “a dangerous” precedent that would “constrain” the Prime Minister's power to conduct negotiations.

The House of Commons has approved the third reading of the #EUWithdrawal5Bill by 313 votes to 312.



This means the Bill has completed its Commons stages and passes over to the @UKHouseofLords for further scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/5WFXVh7TyT — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) April 3, 2019

Prior to holding talks with the opposition, May vowed to avoid a no-deal scenario and said she would ask for as “short as possible” an extension while she tried to hammer out a unified position with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Also on rt.com ‘Laughing while country burns!’ Brits fume on Twitter as MPs laugh and joke during Brexit debate

Corbyn on Wednesday said he has had “constructive” talks and “exploratory discussions” with May about how to break the Brexit deadlock that has been plaguing the country for months. A spokesperson for Downing Street said both sides showed “flexibility” during the discussions.

Jeremy Corbyn writes to Labour MPs on today's talks with May pic.twitter.com/0WLPOz8Fk7 — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) April 3, 2019

On the key issue of holding a second Brexit referendum, however, Corbyn said there was “no agreement reached” and slammed the “totally ridiculous process” that parliament had gotten itself into.

Also on rt.com General election is best solution to Brexit chaos – Galloway

Like this story? Share it with a friend!