Mueller’s ‘Russia probe’ made half of our politicians look like conspiracy theorists – Lee Camp

By endlessly peddling the ‘Trump-Russia’ stories, the Democrats shot themselves in the foot, as Robert Mueller’s ‘no collusion’ verdict boosts Trump’s chances for 2020, Lee Camp argued on his show, Redacted Tonight.

Robert Mueller’s investigation is finally over, and it “made our mainstream media and half our politicians look like idiot conspiracy theorists,” Camp said.

Despite many Democrats’ hopes and wishes, the probe, as summarized by Attorney General William Barr, found that neither US President Donald Trump, nor his campaign, colluded with the Kremlin. On top of that, Mueller stopped short of accusing Trump of obstructing justice.

By relentlessly pushing the ‘Russia collusion’ story day and night, the Democrats not only fell flat on their faces, but “caused deep harm” to their own 2020 presidential chances, according to Camp.

They’ve made it look like Trump has the moral high ground and had been the victim of a witch hunt for two years! This gives him a great platform to run for re-election.

The host added that, by focusing too much on Russia, the president’s critics “took the airtime away from the actual issues,” like his corruption scandals, views on climate change, and foreign policy.

