UK MPs vote to take control of Brexit process from government

UK lawmakers have decided to take the Brexit process out of PM Theresa May’s hands, voting to accept an amendment that would break the ongoing parliamentary deadlock by changing the rules.

Parliament backed the amendment, by 329 to 302, to allow time for “indicative votes” on the finer points of the beleaguered Brexit deal. The measure was proposed by Oliver Letwin, a member of Theresa May’s Conservative party, and must be passed before it takes effect.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW