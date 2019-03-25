May tells Brexiters she’ll quit if they vote for her Brexit deal - ITV

As rebellious MPs pile pressure on Theresa May to resign, she has reportedly promised chief Brexiteers to step down if they back her troubled divorce plan, according to ITV political editor.

The UK prime minister has just offered to swap her political career for the prospect of the Brexit deal being approved by Parliament, according to ITV political editor Robert Peston.

I am reliably told that Theresa May told Boris Johnson, Iain Duncan Smith, Steve Baker, Jacob Rees-Mogg, David Davis et al at Chequers that she will quit if they vote for her deal, including the backstop they hate.

However, there isn’t “a lot of trust” that May would actually quit, as “she gave no specifics.” Another problem is that even if she persuaded all Tory MPs to support her Brexit plan, she still doesn’t have enough votes for it to pass through Parliament.

Brexiteer Nigel Evans said Monday that a number of Tory lawmakers wanted an orderly replacement of leadership once May manages to get her deal over the line. His comments come after the UK press on Sunday reported that May was facing a coup from angry ministers who want an emergency prime minister installed to see the Brexit deal through.

“Clearly a number of people do not want the prime minister anywhere near the next phase of negotiations which is the future trading relationship between ourselves and the European Union,” Evans told BBC radio.

He added that May should resign if her Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament for a third time, if it goes to a vote later this week.

Evans’ comments were echoed by fellow Eurosceptic MP, Andrew Bridgen.

“I hope that the cabinet will tell the prime minister that the game is up,” Bridgen told Sky News ahead of Monday’s meeting of ministers.

Noting that May had lost the confidence of the parliamentary party, the cabinet, and Tory members across the country, Bridgen called for fresh elections that would see MPs supportive of Brexit elected to the House of Commons. However, he shied away from backing any opposition Labour Party motion that would bring down May’s government prematurely.

