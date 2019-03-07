EU issues ultimatum to UK PM, giving May 48 hours save Brexit deal – reports

The EU has reportedly warned UK PM Theresa May, who potentially faces a defeat of around 100 votes in Parliament on Tuesday, that she has 48 hours to come up with new solutions if she wants to rescue her Brexit deal.

The EU has told May’s government that it has until Friday night (March 8) to come up with new ideas to solve the contentious Irish backstop, if they want officials in Brussels to work on them through the weekend, various media outlets report.

According to the Daily Mail the prime minister could travel to Brussels as late as Monday night, in a desperate bid to secure concessions on her Brexit deal before the meaningful vote in the House of Commons, scheduled for Tuesday.

Theresa May's spokesman insisted on Thursday that if the PM’s Brexit deal is voted down by MPs, then votes on a ‘no-deal’ and extending Article 50 to delay the UK’s withdrawal from the EU will take place as planned.

It comes as Chancellor Philip Hammond has called on hardline Brexiteers to back May’s deal. In an interview for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Hammond warned Eurosceptic Tory MPs that it is the “last chance” to leave the EU, otherwise the prospect of a softer Brexit becomes ever more likely.

