Russia foiled about 600 spies in 2018 as foreign intelligence “boost activities” – Putin

Speaking to senior staff of the Federal Security Service President Vladimir Putin warned of foreign intelligence increasing activities against the country and ordered security services to step up their counter efforts.

Foreign intelligence agencies are “seeking access to information of a political, economic, scientific and technological nature, by all available means,” Putin stressed, adding that they are also making more efforts “to influence developments inside Russia.”

He has revealed that as many as 129 personnel officers and 465 agents belonging to foreign intelligence were foiled last year.

Putin called on Russian security forces to ensure protection of data related to technologies and weapons development in the face of increased threats of cyberattacks. He also ordered them to speed up the modernization of border control equipment.

Experts, commenting on Putin’s speech, agree that Russia is the main focus of foreign intelligence, after the US proclaimed it “an adversary, meddling in its internal affairs.”

