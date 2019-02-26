Theresa May to propose delaying Brexit if her own deal and ‘no-deal’ rejected by MPs (WATCH LIVE)

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that if her deal or a no-deal Brexit is rejected by MPs in the House of Commons then her government will propose delaying the UK’s exit from the European Union.

In a statement to parliament, to update politicians on Brexit negotiations with the EU, the prime minister promised to give MPs a vote on whether to accept a no-deal scenario, if her government loses a meaningful vote on her agreement by March 13.

May told the House, in the event parliamentarians reject a no-deal Brexit then they will have an opportunity to vote on extending Article 50, to delay the UK’s withdrawal from the EU for a “short” period of time.

Ken Clarke has hit the nail on the head for the many MPs who hate no deal - which is that she is countenancing only a short Brexit delay. So the cliff edge of no deal could simply move from 29 March to late May or early June. And @theresa_may tells a grumpy Clarke she would... — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 26, 2019

The prime minister claimed that London and Brussels were still working on alternative proposals to the contentious Irish backstop - an issue that has given May endless problems as she seeks to finalize an agreement the majority of UK MPs can support.

