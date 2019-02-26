HomeUK News

Theresa May to propose delaying Brexit if her own deal and ‘no-deal’ rejected by MPs (WATCH LIVE)

Published time: 26 Feb, 2019 12:56 Edited time: 26 Feb, 2019 13:19
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 26, 2019. © REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that if her deal or a no-deal Brexit is rejected by MPs in the House of Commons then her government will propose delaying the UK’s exit from the European Union.

In a statement to parliament, to update politicians on Brexit negotiations with the EU, the prime minister promised to give MPs a vote on whether to accept a no-deal scenario, if her government loses a meaningful vote on her agreement by March 13.

May told the House, in the event parliamentarians reject a no-deal Brexit then they will have an opportunity to vote on extending Article 50, to delay the UK’s withdrawal from the EU for a “short” period of time.

The prime minister claimed that London and Brussels were still working on alternative proposals to the contentious Irish backstop - an issue that has given May endless problems as she seeks to finalize an agreement the majority of UK MPs can support.

