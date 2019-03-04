Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistani drone in India's airspace – reports
PM May's Twitter account pays tribute to wrong English city on anniversary of Salisbury poisoning

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 13:35
PM May’s Twitter account pays tribute to wrong English city on anniversary of Salisbury poisoning
© WyrdLight.com, Twitter @MattChorley
UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Twitter account attempted to pay tribute to the town of Salisbury on the anniversary of the alleged Novichok poisoning – but used a picture of the wrong English city.

May commemorated the “devastating and reckless incident” with a tweet that read: “I hope that moving forward Salisbury will once again be known for being a beautiful, welcoming English city and not for the events of 4 March 2018.”

READ MORE: Salisbury poisoning: One year on, still no evidence of Novichok nerve agent use disclosed to public

Salisbury has fought back so well from such a devastating and reckless incident – a testament to the resolve, forbearance and positivity of the community.

The only problem? The quote was accompanied by a lovely picture of St. John the Evangelist’s Church in the nearby city of Bath – not, the presumably intended, Salisbury Cathedral.

Eagle-eyed journalist Matt Chorley was first to notice the blunder and quickly captured the gaffe before it was deleted and replaced with a less confusing picture of No. 10 Downing St.

A spokesman for the PM admitted to the mistake, telling Reuters that the wrong picture was used following a “human error” and was corrected as soon as possible.

