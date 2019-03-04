PM May’s Twitter account pays tribute to wrong English city on anniversary of Salisbury poisoning

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Twitter account attempted to pay tribute to the town of Salisbury on the anniversary of the alleged Novichok poisoning – but used a picture of the wrong English city.

May commemorated the “devastating and reckless incident” with a tweet that read: “I hope that moving forward Salisbury will once again be known for being a beautiful, welcoming English city and not for the events of 4 March 2018.”

“Salisbury has fought back so well from such a devastating and reckless incident – a testament to the resolve, forbearance and positivity of the community.”

“I hope that moving forward Salisbury will once again be known for being a beautiful, welcoming English city and not for the events of 4 March 2018.” – PM @Theresa_Mayhttps://t.co/Yx7E22rz3D — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 4, 2019

The only problem? The quote was accompanied by a lovely picture of St. John the Evangelist’s Church in the nearby city of Bath – not, the presumably intended, Salisbury Cathedral.

Eagle-eyed journalist Matt Chorley was first to notice the blunder and quickly captured the gaffe before it was deleted and replaced with a less confusing picture of No. 10 Downing St.

PM pays tribute to Salisbury as a “beautiful, welcoming English city” in @10downingstreet tweet using a photo of... BATH pic.twitter.com/ipF1NW1Cio — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) March 4, 2019

Wiltshire's emergency services, council, businesses & residents have all played their part in getting Salisbury through a very tough year. Here, the Prime Minister pays tribute to the city's resilience... but nothing screams beautiful Salisbury like a picture of Bath 👏 pic.twitter.com/Pc8QJvvQnS — Dan O'Brien (@DanOB1986) March 4, 2019

That’s Bath, not Salisbury. At least the Russian poisoning suspects could recognise the correct church spire. pic.twitter.com/moXlDioDwk — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 4, 2019

A spokesman for the PM admitted to the mistake, telling Reuters that the wrong picture was used following a “human error” and was corrected as soon as possible.

