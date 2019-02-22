ICYMI: Desperate times – British diplomacy ain’t what it used to be (VIDEO)

Britain appears to be experimenting with a new form of diplomacy involving desperation, a patronizing tone, and making threats which it’s unable to back up. The results are mixed so far.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s constant voyages back and forth to be rejected by Brussels over Brexit are familiar to most people who are paying attention. However, in recent weeks, other frontline government ministers have managed to upset staunch ally Japan, and outrage China with empty threats to such an extent that Beijing cancelled desperately needed trade discussions.

So ICYMI takes a closer look at this golden age of British diplomacy.

