HomeUK News

#ICYMI: Desperate times – British diplomacy ain’t what it used to be (VIDEO)

Published time: 22 Feb, 2019 13:48
Get short URL
#ICYMI: Desperate times – British diplomacy ain’t what it used to be (VIDEO)
ICYMI
Britain appears to be experimenting with a new form of diplomacy involving desperation, a patronizing tone, and making threats which it’s unable to back up. The results are mixed so far.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s constant voyages back and forth to be rejected by Brussels over Brexit are familiar to most people who are paying attention. However, in recent weeks, other frontline government ministers have managed to upset staunch ally Japan, and outrage China with empty threats to such an extent that Beijing cancelled desperately needed trade discussions.

So ICYMI takes a closer look at this golden age of British diplomacy.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube

Subscribe to ICYMI's YouTube channel for a sideways glance at the news
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies