ICYMI: Trump's Syria pull-out method is going to be slow, messy and angry (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s off the cuff call for US troops to withdraw from Syria within 30 days was never actually going to happen, but it still made a lot of people angry.

The rage over what was essentially an order to leave a war was surprising; well it would have been in saner times. What’s even more surprising is that anyone still bothers to get angry about issues they know will never come to pass.

