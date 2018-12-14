ICYMI: Christmas crisis as Yellow Vests and Brexit pests target Macron and May (VIDEO)

It could be lonely this Christmas for Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May, with the leaders of France and Britain going into the festive season facing two very different crises: Yellow Vests and Brexit pests.

France and Britain have been bitter rivals for centuries, and now it appears they’re attempting to outdo each other once again over who can create the biggest political mess, and the competition is fierce.

The French president is dealing with the consequences of angering the people, and the British prime minister is dealing with the consequences of listening to the people.

However, as ICYMI explores, despite the differences there is one similarity that brings the two crises together.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.