Trump signs immigration order on asylum
HomeWorld News

#ICYMI: International wave of ‘f*** you’ politics reaches Brazil courtesy of Jair Bolsonaro (VIDEO)

Get short URL
#ICYMI: International wave of ‘f*** you’ politics reaches Brazil courtesy of Jair Bolsonaro (VIDEO)
ICYMI
Brazilians voted to make Jair Bolsonaro their next president despite a serious amount of evidence that he doesn’t like gay people, or black people, or female people. Which begs the question: how bad was the other guy?

The international liberal establishment are outraged that in yet another country, people appear to have voted for the wrong thing. How does this keep happening? Why do voters in democratic elections worldwide keep giving the middle finger to 'the right candidates'?

ICYMI looks at how the politics of ‘f*** you’ reached the southern hemisphere.

For more, follow #ICYMI on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube

Subscribe to ICYMI's YouTube channel for a sideways glance at the news
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies