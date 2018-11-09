ICYMI: International wave of ‘f*** you’ politics reaches Brazil courtesy of Jair Bolsonaro (VIDEO)

Brazilians voted to make Jair Bolsonaro their next president despite a serious amount of evidence that he doesn’t like gay people, or black people, or female people. Which begs the question: how bad was the other guy?

The international liberal establishment are outraged that in yet another country, people appear to have voted for the wrong thing. How does this keep happening? Why do voters in democratic elections worldwide keep giving the middle finger to 'the right candidates'?

ICYMI looks at how the politics of ‘f*** you’ reached the southern hemisphere.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.