ICYMI investigates: Have the Yellow Vests come to London? (VIDEO)

As unrest rages on the other side of the Channel Tunnel, ICYMI’s Polly Boiko took to the streets of London to uncover the truth about Britain’s own Yellow Vest revolution… bubbling just under the surface, hidden in plain sight.

So, who are they? And what do they want? How do they keep their weapons undetected by the tyrannical authorities? London’s own Yellow Vests raise so many questions – and give up few secrets – in this special, ICYMI exclusive.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.