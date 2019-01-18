ICYMI: Huawei to go: West worries that China’s taking market share in phones and spies (VIDEO)

Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing the consequences of challenging Western dominance in the technology markets and, allegedly, the mass espionage markets.

The company’s chief financial officer has been arrested in Canada, another employee was arrested in Poland, and its technology is being banned over fears that anyone using a Huawei phone or network could be vulnerable to hidden backdoors that only spies back in Beijing have the keys to. Oxford University is even now refusing to accept grants from Huawei.

So far there is no evidence to back up those allegations, just claims from other spy agencies, so ICYMI looks at what could be behind the war against Huawei.

