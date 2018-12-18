To grope or not to grope? ICYMI’s Christmas party survival guide
It’s Christmas party season… and that invariably will mean a hangover and a bad case of Monday dread for at least one member of staff following an ill placed comment… or hand. The truth is, a cheeky snog under the mistletoe has become somewhat complicated in the #MeToo era - so how do you not wind up in the centre of a sexual harassment claim?
Thankfully, ICYMI’s Polly Boiko has come up with a must-watch video to serve as your guide to navigating the loosest workday of the year. Check out our party do’s (and don’ts) and get lit with a little peace of mind.
