Mini-killdozer: Brit wrecks hotel with digger after ‘missed pay’ (VIDEO)

A disgruntled Brit plowed a digger into the lobby of a Travelodge in Liverpool, after reportedly not receiving pay for construction work on the hotel.

Police and fire crews were called to the hotel on Monday afternoon, after the vandal rammed his vehicle through the PVC and glass entrance to the hotel, pulling the facade down with the front bucket. The man tore the reception area apart before hopping out of his vehicle and fleeing on foot.

I was on that job an was supposed to get paid the Friday before Xmas, could have been skint for all they knew, never got my money until the 2nd week of January, only a matter of time before something like this happened 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/WvQ91aRRgL — Joe fearon (@joefblue) January 21, 2019

The hotel is newly built, and according to one man who caught the rampage on video, the offender hadn’t been paid for his work on the project.

“Only a matter of time before something like this happened,” he wrote on Twitter.

Additional footage shot from inside the lobby shows construction workers standing by as the man deconstructs the hotel, tearing down walls and gouging holes in the ceiling.

Monday’s rampage has already drawn comparisons with the story of Marvin Heemeyer, also known as ‘Killdozer.’ A welder by trade, Heemeyer saw the land around his muffler repair shop in Colorado rezoned, and a concrete factory built around the shop, blocking his access and stifling his business. In 2004, after local authorities cut off his sewer lines and fined him for not having a sewer connection, Heemeyer snapped.

Heemeyer fabricated an armored sarcophagus placed on top of a bulldozer and demolished the town hall, former mayor’s house, and the houses and business of everyone who had wronged him in Granby, Colorado. His rampage was captured on video, and every attempt by police to stop the Killdozer failed until one of the vehicle’s tracks became stuck in the basement of a building he was in the process of demolishing.

Heemeyer killed himself with a single gunshot, after causing an estimated $7 million in damage to the town.

The Liverpool man’s rampage ended less dramatically, with the property-damaging driver managing to escape. Police have appealed to the public for information on his whereabouts.

