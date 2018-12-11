UK Parliament on lock-down, armed police detain ‘intruder’

A man has been tasered and pinned to the ground outside the Houses of Parliament, London. Police are currently saying the incident, which happened inside Parliament's Carriage Gates, is not terror-related.

Passersby and journalists shared images on the incident on social media. Police, some of whom were armed, can be seen gathered beneath Big Ben, surrounding the 'intruder' who is sprawled on the ground.

Police detain a man inside the grounds of UK parliament - @PBANicholls on the scene for @reuterspicturespic.twitter.com/3876YqtZyh — Andy Bruce (@BruceReuters) December 11, 2018

An intruder at the main gates of Parliament has been arrested by police pic.twitter.com/RCppdv44gz — EJ Ward (@EJWardNews) December 11, 2018

Large police response as man is arrested inside the gates of Parliament pic.twitter.com/Prz7ZSuYM9 — EJ Ward (@EJWardNews) December 11, 2018

Police holding man inside parliament’s Carriage Gates. Brown shoe and peaked cap on floor nearby. Police say this is a ‘security incident’. pic.twitter.com/0ucOoeEavI — Joe Pike (@joepike) December 11, 2018

The incident happened at same gate that was attacked last year.

On March 22, 2017, Briton Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians along Westminster Bridge injuring more than 50 people, five of them fatally. Masood then crashed his vehicle into parliament's perimeter fence, getting out and fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer, PC Keith Palmer, to death, before being fatally shot by his colleagues.

Security around parliament has significantly increased, since the incident.

