VIDEO of Russian Foreign Intel Spetsnaz training shown for the 1st time on TV

Russian TV has offered a glimpse into the training of an elite special unit of the country's Foreign Intelligence Service. The clip shows them storm a mock-up building, engage 'terrorists' in near darkness with sirens blaring.

The footage of the SVR's Spetsnaz unit training was run on Rossiya-1 as part of an extensive interview with the SVR's chief, Sergei Naryshkin. The latter referred to the unit as unique, explaining that it is tasked with the protection of Russian missions and citizens abroad. The members of the unit must hone their weapons skills to perfection, he said.

The clip shows armed Spetsnaz servicemen wearing gas masks storming a mock-up building and shooting at moving targets. For some added challenge, sirens are blaring while red and blue lights flash, putting the soldiers under additional stress to ensure they will be able to maintain calm and precision in a real-life emergency.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!