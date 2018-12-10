May laughed at after she confirms last-minute delay of historic Brexit vote (WATCH LIVE)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons after the canceling the parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, a day before it was scheduled to take place.

May confirmed that the vote was cancelled, as she feared she would lose it “by a significant margin.”

The PM faced laughter from Labour benches when she said that, over three days of debate, she had "listened very carefully to what has been said in this Chamber and out of it by members from all sides."

Earlier on Monday, a spokesperson for May claimed that the vote would be going ahead as planned. Just minutes later the news broke, following a conference call between May and her cabinet, that the vote would in fact be delayed.

READ MORE: Javid circling May, ready to launch leadership bid if PM’s ‘s*** Brexit deal’ is defeated – reports

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has slammed May for canceling the crucial vote, claiming the PM has had to delay her own government’s vote because her Brexit deal is “disastrous.” While SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, tweeted: "if rumours of a delay are correct, it will be pathetic cowardice..."

The House of Commons vote, which would approve or reject the terms of the UK exit from EU, was due to be held on Tuesday evening.The vote will now have to be rescheduled.

