Those pulling dollar out of Russia aren't shooting themselves in the foot, but a bit higher - Putin
HomeUK News

Sickening ‘waterboarding’ of Syrian refugee schoolboy sparks outrage

Get short URL
Sickening ‘waterboarding’ of Syrian refugee schoolboy sparks outrage
The incident is said to have taken place on playing fields at Almondbury Community School © Google
A highly disturbing video, which emerged on social media showing a 15-year-old Syrian refugee being aggressively thrown to the ground and ‘waterboarded’ by another schoolboy, has sparked outrage.

The footage seems to show a schoolboy in a blue jumper walking up to the victim, who has one arm in a plaster cast, shouting racial slurs at the Syrian refugee, before grabbing him by the neck and sending him to the ground. The bully then pours water all over his face as he keeps him pinned down by his neck – shouting “I'll drown you.”

The harrowing clip, which has gone viral, was posted on social media by Mohammed Khan, who was dismayed that anybody could commit such a shocking act on the 15-year-old refugee, whose name is said to be Jamal, according to the Huddersfield Examiner.

Police say they have launched an investigation into an allegation of racist bullying after a huge backlash to the mobile phone footage. The incident is thought to have taken place on the playing fields of a school in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October.

READ MORE: New BBC documentary 'Dangerous Dynasty' ignores the West's role in destabilizing Syria

Huddersfield’s Labour MP Barry Sheerman has taken to social media to voice his horror, saying he had been supporting the teenager's family. ‏He tweeted: “Video of assault against one of my constituents absolutely shocking. Have been supporting the family since it was first brought to my attention.”

Others such as Islamic educator, Qasim Rashid, claim that racist attacks such as these are the direct consequence of the media and politicians demonizing marginalized groups, such as refugees.

Superintendent Steve Dodds, of West Yorkshire Police Kirklees District, said: “We are investigating a report of a racially-aggravated assault of a 15-year-old boy which occurred on playing fields at Almondbury Community School at about 1pm on October 25.

“A 16-year-old boy has been interviewed by voluntary attendance in connection with the incident and we are continuing to progress the investigation.”

Within hours of the video being shared, a fundraising page for Jamal was launched which has so far raised tens of thousands of pounds for the Syrian refugee.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies