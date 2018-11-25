Bruised and battered May begs for public’s support on reviled Brexit deal

The night before the EU vote, Theresa May has issued a last-ditch plea with the public to support her Brexit deal that has cost her a big chunk of the cabinet due to concessions that many have called ‘betrayal’.

With the EU vote looming on the near horizon, Theresa May has released a statement desperately calling for the public to support her compromised Brexit deal. The dramatic letter attempts to ensure that the deal will honor the concerns of those who voted for Brexit, such as allowing the UK to control migration, make its own legislation and end “vast annual payments” to the EU. With limited support in government, May is hoping a direct appeal to the people will help put on the pressure in her favor, but her efforts seem to have backfired.

I want freedom of movement for me and my children, and it will be a cold day in hell before I unite behind you & the party you lead. I will never forgive those who brought my country down in this shameful manner. #backthebrexitdeal#stopbrexit — Jon Butterworth (@jonmbutterworth) November 24, 2018

Is it your resignation? — fleshinachair (@fleshinachair) November 24, 2018

While May says that her proposal is in the UK’s “national interests”, and “works for the whole country” regardless of how one voted, even members of her own party are already drafting alternative plans believing that May’s will be shot down. Many of the alternative plans will seek to maintain a closer relationship to the EU.

Also pushing for a softer Brexit, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn called the deal “the worst of all worlds”, on Thursday, and a “testament to the failure of the (Conservatives') bungled negotiations.”

Two years of botched negotiations in which @Theresay_May's red lines have been torn up, Cabinet resignations have been racked up and Chequers has been chucked. pic.twitter.com/vQsbf1Ahli — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 22, 2018

On the other side of the aisle, Conservatives like Bill Cash have critiqued the bill as it would still allow European judges to have a say in British law. The biggest critique from hard-Brexiters is that in the terms of the agreement, Britain will continue to be in a customs union with the EU for years, without an option to exit unilaterally.

Mrs May’s words are political double talk. Nothing she promises is sincere. They are subject to the Draft Withdrawal Agreement. The transition date can be extended up to the next General Election & beyond. The Referendum could then be set aside. Fight back. Join UKIP. Mobilise. https://t.co/wPNsfQr9rt — Gerard Batten MEP (@GerardBattenMEP) November 24, 2018

Aside from the larger structural issues with the wishy-washy plan itself, there is a landmine field of related issues which threaten to derail the deal outright. One such issue was Spain’s demand that the deal’s wording regarding Gibraltar be clarified or Madrid will walk, an issue which May rectified by completely capitulating to Spain’s demands.

As Theresa May capitulates over Gibraltar

😂🤣😂😭 watch this

Ex Tory Party leader last year Michael Howard when he said Theresa May would literally go to War with Spain over Gibraltar 🤣😂😭😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmbJAxN3zR — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) November 24, 2018

Total capitulation from Theresa May on Gibraltar. Quite unbelievable, really. Imagine if a left-wing PM had done this! They'd be called an unpatriotic traitor.



My, oh my. https://t.co/SxB0ovVSYo — Umaar Kazmi (@UmaarKazmi) November 24, 2018

While MP’s from every side of the house of commons have stepped up to criticize the plan, May’s authority had already been deeply compromised after dozens of members of her cabinet quit in protest of the deal including her chief negotiator, Dominic Raab.

May is scheduled to meet with the 27 EU leaders in Brussels this weekend, where her plan will be approved or declined.

