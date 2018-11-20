‘In loving memory of Saddam Hussein’: London bench dedication to Iraqi dictator causes uproar

Angry east Londoners are demanding answers after a dedication to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was attached to a bench in Wanstead. The bronze plaque reads: “In loving memory of Saddam Hussein, 1937 - 2006.”

Initially the plaque was difficult to remove using standard tools, having been fixed with special anti-theft screws.

"In loving memory of Saddam Hussein" on a London bench! By a true admirer or a prank ? pic.twitter.com/7m4j93Mkqu — Majid Nusrat (@majnust) November 19, 2018

Despite being a dictator who is estimated to have killed or 'disappeared' hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, many on Twitter used the news as an opportunity for puns and other jokes.

It's what he would have Wanstead https://t.co/ybb9K4HObu — Rosa (@rosagilbert) November 19, 2018

I personally think this is #hilarious 👏🏻😂 Real #gallowshumor if you’ll excuse the pun 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/1WZaUj9LJQ — Grunge Norris (@GrungeNorris) November 19, 2018

Well, I suppose whoever screwed the plaque to the bench in Wanstead could have simply inscribed 'My name is Saddam Hussein, King of Kings , Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!” but it wouldn't have provoked the same howls of outrage & laughter... — Des (@Desmond_Curley) November 20, 2018

"Some came to the conclusion there must have been another person called Saddam Hussein who was born and died on the same dates as the dictator, and lived locally in Wanstead." https://t.co/3LmbKOqL6T — Roland Hughes (@hughesroland) November 19, 2018

Hussein, the dictator of Iraq held power for 23 years until he was deposed by the US-led coalition in 2003. Three years later he was hanged, having been found guilty by the Iraqi Special Tribunal of crimes against humanity.

Local artist Matthew Webber, 44, told the Independent: “It’s clear that whoever did this knew it would cause uproar. They’ve even used special screws to make it much more difficult to remove. Maybe it’s part of a series? Wanstead’s answer to Banksy!”

A Redbridge Council spokesperson said: “We didn't give permission for this to be put up and it has been removed.”

