‘In loving memory of Saddam Hussein’: London bench dedication to Iraqi dictator causes uproar

Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein visits shepherds ©REUTERS/HO/File Photo
Angry east Londoners are demanding answers after a dedication to Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was attached to a bench in Wanstead. The bronze plaque reads: “In loving memory of Saddam Hussein, 1937 - 2006.”

Initially the plaque was difficult to remove using standard tools, having been fixed with special anti-theft screws.

Despite being a dictator who is estimated to have killed or 'disappeared' hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, many on Twitter used the news as an opportunity for puns and other jokes. 

Hussein, the dictator of Iraq held power for 23 years until he was deposed by the US-led coalition in 2003. Three years later he was hanged, having been found guilty by the Iraqi Special Tribunal of crimes against humanity.

Local artist Matthew Webber, 44, told the Independent: “It’s clear that whoever did this knew it would cause uproar. They’ve even used special screws to make it much more difficult to remove. Maybe it’s part of a series? Wanstead’s answer to Banksy!”

A Redbridge Council spokesperson said: “We didn't give permission for this to be put up and it has been removed.”

