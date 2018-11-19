‘Stupid haircut, spouting b******s’: Danny Dyer’s back with another epic Brexit roast

Football Factory star Danny Dyer is at it again, launching a scathing expletive-ridden attack on Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage, claiming “they just don't give a f***,” about the consequences of leaving the EU.

The London-based Eastenders actor, enraged at the fallout of the UK’s decision to leave the EU, slammed Johnson for the critical part he’s played in proceedings.

He claimed the former foreign sec has been running around with his “stupid haircut, spouting b******s” about Brexit, in an interview with The Big Issue magazine.

Dyer laid aim at former UKIP leader, Mr Brexit himself, Nigel Farage for communicating a message that resonated with a certain section of the electorate.

The actor, made famous for his performance as “Moff” in the iconic 90s clubbing culture film, Human Traffic, told The Big Issue: “Farage, another p***k in a suit who tapped into something - and I suppose it is that white working-class, middle-age man who lost his voice slightly.

“He tapped into what he felt maybe they wanted to say and twisted it. He got a bit of a following, so [former British PM] Cameron decided to call a referendum just to get him.”

READ MORE: 'T**t Cameron is in Nice with his trotters up’: Danny Dyer breaks internet by talking Brexit

The actor has been vocal in the past, displaying disdain for politicians he blames for the UK leaving the EU. In June, while appearing as a guest on a one-off special of ITV’s Good Evening Britain, Dyer branded David Cameron a t**t.

Danny Dyer salts David Cameron pic.twitter.com/ADQX9ODSjU — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) June 28, 2018

Dyer delivered another attack on the former PM, blaming him for providing the British people with a referendum on the EU, adding the real reason he granted it was to remove the threat of Farage.

“They have been given this thing called f****** Brexit because of one man [Cameron].

“One man. Who we voted in to be our prime minister, who purely for his own ego decided to call a referendum just to get rid of Nigel Farage,” Dyer said.

He expressed sympathy for the current British PM Theresa May saying “bless her, just got that job by default.”

