‘I will see this through’ - Theresa May comes out fighting after day of Tory rebellion

British Prime Minister Theresa May warned of 'consequences’ should she be ousted, in a defiant speech that follows a day of rebellion in her Conservative Party over the UK/EU Withdrawal deal.

Faced with questions over her future May reiterated her commitment to seeing Brexit through.

Despite her confidence, it seems increasingly unlikely that May will get her deal through parliament as she faces opposition from not only Labour, but Tory Brexiteers and her Democratic Ulster Unionist (DUP) allies.

The beleaguered British leader has faced a day of resignations from her government - seven in total - and letters of no-confidence, though it remains unclear whether or not the number of letters has exceed the threshold of 48, the number needed to trigger a Tory party leadership contest.

The most prominent MP to declare his opposition to May was Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the hard-Brexit Tory faction: the European Research Group (ERG).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW