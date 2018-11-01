'Can we even call ourselves British anymore?’ UK govt could ban airport morning drinking

Enjoying a gin and tonic at a UK airport at 7am could become a thing of the past, under government plans currently being reviewed by the Home Office that could see restaurants and pubs banned from serving alcohol until 10am.

Currently, Brits can enjoy round-the-clock-drinking at Gatwick or Heathrow – but this small luxury is under threat, as the government is looking into whether to extend high-street licensing laws to airports, according to the Sun.

Safe to say, such plans have not gone down too well with many British would-be holidaymakers, with some questioning “can we even call ourselves British anymore?” and others insisting that early morning drinking at airports is “a way of life.”

A tragedy. If we can't sit down for a tepid 7am pint at Gatwick, can we even call ourselves British anymore? https://t.co/9TNlA0i9K1 — Alex Hess (@A_Hess) November 1, 2018

It’s over, lads. The terrorists have won. pic.twitter.com/QnIRCxF5Ny — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 1, 2018

To hell with this. For some of us morning drinking at airports is a way of life. https://t.co/UzSiy78TJl — Halloween Proudly Presents Palle Hoffstein (@Palle_Hoffstein) November 1, 2018

Walking through ⁦⁦@manairport⁩ for the 7:30 Dublin flight will never be the same again! Last orders? Morning drinking at airports faces ban https://t.co/Ly4ojoFkjF — Daniel Hinkley (@DanHinkley) November 1, 2018

So the early morning alcoholic beverage to get the stag and hen dos started is in jeopardy – but it’s not all bad news. That’s if you can afford the posh plane seats – as first-class lounges could be exempt from any new laws, due to drinks being served there for free by airlines.

As it stands, pubs and restaurants “airside” after passport control are exempt from the 2003 Licensing Act which governs the high street, meaning they can open as early as 3am in the morning.

Airlines have been calling for serious action to be taken after insisting they have witnessed a steep rise in alcohol-related mid-air disturbances. Earlier in the year, The Civil Aviation Authority claimed there were 417 reports of serious disruption on flights in 2017, up from 415 in 2016, and just 195 in 2015.

Kate Nicholls, UK Hospitality’s chief executive, has hit out at any possible changes to the law. She told the Sun: “New legislation would be unnecessary and unfair and demonise pub goers who deserve the right to enjoy a drink when going on holiday.”

According to UK government sources, “no decision has been made yet,” but Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins has insisted that “disruptive or drunk behaviour” in the skies is “unacceptable.”

Atkins has issued a statement saying: “Most UK air passengers behave responsibly when flying, but any disruptive or drunk behaviour is entirely unacceptable.

“This Government is committed to ensuring that the travelling environment for airline passengers remains safe and enjoyable.”

