Tommy Robinson: Case referred to Attorney General because it's 'too complex' (WATCH LIVE)

EDL-founder Tommy Robinson’s contempt of court charges will now be referred to the Attorney General, as the case is 'too complex' to hear at the Old Bailey.

Robinson, 35, was charged with contempt of court after he live-streamed details of an ongoing child grooming trial on Facebook.

Scores of Robinson's supporters rallied outside the Old Bailey, chanting his name, and chanting "we want Tommy out."

Among the numerous Union Jack flags, were some for UKIP, who's leader Gerard Batten has often come out in support of Robinson. Also present was a flag for the white nationalist Identitarian movement.

Behind a line of police, were a smaller number of anti-racist activists, who held banners condemning the founder of the far-right EDL.

Robinson - real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon - addressed the crowd before entering the court, during which he labelled journalists as "the enemy of the people."

A clearly emotional Robinson, at times flanked by British Army veterans, said: "No matter what happens today, I've already won.

"Their attempts to silence and stop people having the knowledge of the Muslim rape gangs that are terrorizing our nation.

"The entire world is now watching."

Robinson was given a 13-month sentence in May for breaching contempt of court laws outside of Leeds Crown Court. He was arrested after confronting defendants while recording a live video on Facebook as they entered the Leeds courthouse to face trial over sexual abuse allegations.

In August the far-right activist was freed after three judges quashed the original sentence.

The defendants in question were jailed for terms totaling 221 years after launching a "campaign of rape and other sexual abuse" against teenage girls in Huddersfield.

