Grooming gang, whose court cases were protested by Tommy Robinson, jailed for 221 years

A grooming gang, whose hearings were protested by EDL-founder Tommy Robinson, have been given jail terms totaling 221 years, after launching a "campaign of rape and other sexual abuse" against teenage girls in Huddersfield.

The 20 men whose ages range from 27 to 54 were convicted as part of Operation Tendersea during three trials at Leeds Crown Court.

It was the second of these trials that saw, EDL-founder turned self-styled journalist, Robinson film outside the court, while the jury was deliberating.

