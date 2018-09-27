Rowdy supporters vow to rally again after Tommy Robinson case is adjourned (WATCH LIVE)

The Tommy Robinson case has been adjourned until October 23 in the retrial of contempt of court charges. Supporters of the EDL-founder gathered outside the Old Bailey, London. They were opposed by anti-racist activists.

Supporters, who were joined by Vice Media founder-turned right-wing provocateur Gavin McInnes, chanted: “we will be back again” upon hearing the news.

Amongst the crowd – several hundred strong – were several UKIP flags. The party has been divided over whether to let Robinson in as a member, with leader Gerard Batten repeatedly backing the far-right activist.

Tommy Robinson was arrested in May 2017 and sentenced to 10 months for contempt of court and three more months for breaching a previous suspended sentence, and was freed on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court conviction.

