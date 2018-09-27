HomeUK News

Rowdy supporters vow to rally again after Tommy Robinson case is adjourned (WATCH LIVE)

Get short URL
Rowdy supporters vow to rally again after Tommy Robinson case is adjourned (WATCH LIVE)
REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The Tommy Robinson case has been adjourned until October 23 in the retrial of contempt of court charges. Supporters of the EDL-founder gathered outside the Old Bailey, London. They were opposed by anti-racist activists.

Supporters, who were joined by Vice Media founder-turned right-wing provocateur Gavin McInnes, chanted: “we will be back again” upon hearing the news.

Amongst the crowd – several hundred strong – were several UKIP flags. The party has been divided over whether to let Robinson in as a member, with leader Gerard Batten repeatedly backing the far-right activist.

Tommy Robinson was arrested in May 2017 and sentenced to 10 months for contempt of court and three more months for breaching a previous suspended sentence, and was freed on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court conviction.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Follow the news MSM ignores: Like RT UK Facebook
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies