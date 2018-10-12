HomeUK News

‘And I hope she’ll be a fool’: Princess Eugenie wedding mercilessly mocked over Great Gatsby reading

Princess Eugenie has been mocked online after it emerged that an extract from the ‘The Great Gatsby’ is to be read at her wedding. Tweeters reminded her of the book’s themes: the excesses of the rich and limits to social mobility.

The Princess, the Queen’s granddaughter, is to marry Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on Friday. The couple have made some changes to proceedings as an expression of their unconventional side. A page of the wedding service booklet will feature an image from an abstract artist, while Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s older sister, will read a passage from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic book.

On the surface, ‘The Great Gatsby’ is emblematic of the 1920s Jazz Age. It tells the story of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his obsession with Daisy Buchanan. Thematically, the book addresses the decadence of the rich, resistance to change, and the disillusionment that wealth brings - perfect for the royal family then.

The royals seem to be unaware of this, but it was seized upon on Twitter, with users wondering which extracts might be read out. 

Gatsby aside, the build-up to the wedding has not been without its hitches. Groom and Tequila brand ambassador Brooksbank faced the ignominy of his future family’s Twitter account forgetting his name. It took whoever manages @RoyalFamily 40 minutes to realize that Eugenie’s future hubby was not in fact called ‘Jacksbrook.’

©Pool via REUTERS / Gareth Fuller

In a display of Gatsby-esque excess, the couple are to be wed in the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a stipulation reportedly demanded by Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew. Security alone could cost in excess of £2 million ($2.6 million).

© Pool via REUTERS / Adrian Dennis

Among the guests will be Hollywood stars Demi Moore and Liv Tyler, models Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne, as well as David and Victoria Beckham and singer James Blunt. 

