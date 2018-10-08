2 runners die after crossing finish line in Cardiff half-marathon

Two male runners, aged 25 and 32, have died unexpectedly just after completing the Cardiff Half Marathon. Each suffered a cardiac arrest and emergency services at the scene failed to resuscitate them.

Covering a distance of 13.1 miles proved to have a tragic outcome for two young men, who unexpectedly collapsed at the finish line of what is the UK’s the second-biggest half marathon. An ambulance was immediately called in to assist the two unfortunate runners, after they fainted in front of the large crowd of spectators. The medics, however, failed to resuscitate the runners, one of whom reportedly collapsed in front of his wife and one-year-old child.

“It is with deep regret the Cardiff Half Marathon ... have to announce that two runners in this year’s event have died after suffering cardiac arrests at the finish line,” organizers of Run 4 Wales competition said in a statement. “Both runners were immediately attended to by the medical emergency team on the finish line. Both were then taken to University Hospital Wales, Heath, Cardiff where they later died.”

It is with deep regret the Cardiff Half Marathon organisers, Run 4 Wales, have to announce that two runners in this year’s event have died after suffering cardiac arrests at the finish line. Full statement: https://t.co/AlWvjyJ3WM — Cardiff Half Marathon (@CardiffHalf) October 7, 2018

The half-marathon race, with over 20,000 participants, began at 10:00 am with thermometers reading around 13 degrees centigrade. Conducted on a predominately flat course, the participants ran via the Wales Millennium Centre, the Cardiff Bay Barrage as well as Roath Park, passing through the Welsh capital’s most iconic landmarks before reaching the finish line, where tragedy struck. Sunday's event marked the race’s first fatalities in its 15-year history. Since 2012, some 115,000 have taken part in the competition.

They're off! We're underway at the 2018 Cardiff University Cardiff Half Marathon and Commonwealth Championship! pic.twitter.com/Xk6T6MAKOR — Welsh Athletics (@WelshAthletics) October 7, 2018

