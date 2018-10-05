Car drives into group of people in Berlin cafe, at least 5 injured
Armed policeman 'deliberately mowed down by car' in Leicester city center

FILE PHOTO © AI Project / Reuters
An armed police officer is in hospital with head injuries after he was “deliberately driven at” in Leicester city center, a senior police chief has stated.

Leicestershire Police told LeicesterLive that there was an incident in Belvoir Street at around 3am Friday, and the road has been cordoned off since around 3.30am. Forensic officers examining the area and local businesses have been told to remain shut. 

Leicestershire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Rob Nixon tweeted: 

The injured officer remains in hospital with head injuries though he is not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

An official statement is yet to be released by police and it remains unclear if any suspects have been arrested over the incident.

