Fire breaks out at Leeds residential tower block

A fire was reported at Cottingley Towers in Leeds, Yorkshire, with reports of smoke billowing from the high-rise residential building. Fire fighters are at the scene, while local transport services are avoiding the area.

The fire is said to have broken out of one upper floors in one of the twin blocks of Cottingley Towers. Smoke could be seen billowing out of a upper floor windows while fire crews, police and ambulances are currently at the scene.

A resident named David, has told LeedsLive that the Grenfell Tower fire had made residents more wary about these incidents, but that the majority of people living there remained calm.

The block was reportedly evacuated at 11.15am. There are no reports are injuries from the fire or what has caused it.

Users of Twitter took to the platform to share images of the blaze and their concern for the residents.

@LeedsNews flats on fire in Leeds cottingley pic.twitter.com/9QBIG8Untb — Adam davison (@adamdartdavison) October 1, 2018

Fire in 20th floor flat at Cottingley Towers in Leeds seems to be contained. No reports at the moment that anyone’s been hurt. @BBCLookNorthpic.twitter.com/ytgPorG358 — Luxmy📺 (@luxmy_g) October 1, 2018

Built in the 1970s Cottingley Towers are twin-blocks of rented accommodation owned by Leeds council, each tower has 25 floors, standing at 236 feet (71.9 meters) high.

Leeds Diversion: due to a Fire at cottingley towers and emergency services being in attendance - buses unable to service cottingley towers services 54/55/55C will divert via Cottingley Drive in both directions. - Liam — First West Yorks (@FirstWestYorks) October 1, 2018







