Corbyn to attack ‘greed is good’ capitalism in keynote conference speech (WATCH LIVE)

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn sits on stage at the annual Labour Party Conference REUTERS/Phil Noble
Jeremy Corbyn is expected to attack “greed is good” capitalism in his keynote speech at the Labour party conference, where he is anticipated to pledge billions of pounds into green industries to create 400,000 skilled jobs.

The Labour leader will also slam politicians who “strained every sinew” to come to the aid of the banks to bail them out with a huge program of quantitative easing, after the financial crash a decade ago.

Corbyn will set out plans to radically reshape the UK economy, including a “green jobs revolution” to create hundreds of thousands of skilled jobs, and tell delegates: “The old way of running things isn’t working anymore.”

It will mark the end of Labour’s four-day conference in Liverpool, which has seen key players such as, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer, give eye-catching speeches.

