HomeUK News

Man detained after bomb scare at London’s Charing Cross rail station

Get short URL
Man detained after bomb scare at London’s Charing Cross rail station
FILE PHOTO Charing Cross railway station ©NetworkRailCHX / Twitter
Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated after reports of a man on the tracks who claimed to have an explosive device, the British Transport Police said. The suspect was swiftly detained by officers.

"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."

READ MORE: Several injured after ‘minor explosion’ at London tube station

The terminal, one of the busiest in the country, was evacuated “as a precaution,” police stated. 

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were assisting BTP’s work at the station.

Alarmed commuters shared photos on social media, showing police vehicles and a cordoned-off station. “I was evacuated from the tube station and saw a fair few fire and police crew up (sic),” one woman wrote on Twitter. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what MSM doesn’t: Follow RT UK Twitter account
ICYMI
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies