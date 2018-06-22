Man detained after bomb scare at London’s Charing Cross rail station

Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated after reports of a man on the tracks who claimed to have an explosive device, the British Transport Police said. The suspect was swiftly detained by officers.

"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."

READ MORE: Several injured after ‘minor explosion’ at London tube station

#CharingCross

A man claiming to have a bomb have be arrested by @BTP in Charing Cross Station

The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed.



Pic @mattuthompsonpic.twitter.com/LZxIy7QWAw — London 999 Feed (@999London) June 22, 2018

The terminal, one of the busiest in the country, was evacuated “as a precaution,” police stated.

Officers from London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were assisting BTP’s work at the station.

Alarmed commuters shared photos on social media, showing police vehicles and a cordoned-off station. “I was evacuated from the tube station and saw a fair few fire and police crew up (sic),” one woman wrote on Twitter.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!