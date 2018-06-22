Man detained after bomb scare at London’s Charing Cross rail station
"A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested," British Transport Police said. "We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible."
#CharingCross— London 999 Feed (@999London) June 22, 2018
The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed.
The terminal, one of the busiest in the country, was evacuated “as a precaution,” police stated.
What’s happening at @NetworkRailCHX? #charingcross#popo#police#armed#londonpic.twitter.com/bktB7tj3eX— Simon Wooldridge (@SimonWooldridge) June 22, 2018
Officers from London's Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were assisting BTP’s work at the station.
Alarmed commuters shared photos on social media, showing police vehicles and a cordoned-off station. “I was evacuated from the tube station and saw a fair few fire and police crew up (sic),” one woman wrote on Twitter.
