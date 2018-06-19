Several injured after ‘minor explosion’ at London tube station

A “minor explosion” triggered an evacuation at London’s Southgate tube station on Tuesday evening, police said, adding that a number of people received minor injuries. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

Police said a small number of people were treated at the scene. Emergency services arrived at the station just after 7pm following reports of a small explosion. Local reports suggest that one person was taken out of the station on a stretcher.

#Enfield

BREAKING: Southgate Underground Station has been evacuated by the @BTP and @metpoliceuk due to a suspicious package. The whole of Southgate High Street #N14 has been closed to the public. BTP explosive/bomb detector sniffer dogs are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/VHG6azvv71 — London 999 Feed (@999London) June 19, 2018

People in the area were warned to stay indoors and the road outside the station has been cordoned off. Pictures on social media showed police sniffer dogs outside the station. One local told the Evening Standard newspaper that he witnessed “around 50 or 60 police, an ambulance, fire arms and dog units” at the scene.

A police statement confirmed that officers remain at the Southgate station and enquiries are “ongoing” to established the cause of the reported minor explosion.

“We are not aware of any serious injury,” the statement added.

VIDEO: Several emergency services now on scene following minor explosion at Southgate Tube station pic.twitter.com/uK7kanka0o — News This Second (@NewsThisSecond) June 19, 2018

