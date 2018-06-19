Male domestic abuse victims up 40% in just one UK county as thousands more report offense

Thousands of men have reported being domestically abused in Kent, a charity has revealed. The Mankind Initiative saw a staggering increase of 40 percent in the number of male victims suffering domestic violence since 2017.

The number of male victims went up from 4,803 in 2016 to 6,764 in 2017, the charity claims.

It hopes that releasing the figures will help more victims to come forward about their abuse, as well as encouraging streamline services within councils and the health sector for all domestic abuse victims, regardless of gender.

The Home Office previously reported that men are three times less likely to tell someone about their mistreatment. They are also less likely to perceive their treatment as abuse.

Ian McNicholl, a domestic abuse survivor and ambassador for the Mankind Initiative, obtained the figures after sending a Freedom of Information request to Kent Police. He said: “I never came forward to the police when I was experiencing abuse and it nearly cost me my life.

“If you are experiencing domestic abuse, you are not alone and help is out there. Please call the police or speak with friends or family to get the help you need,” McNicholl said, Kent Online reports.

“I can assure you that the action you take today will be life changing, and it could even be lifesaving.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics estimate there were around 713,000 male victims of abuse in the year ending March 2017.

Mark Brooks, chairman of the ManKind Initiative, said: “The number of men coming forward to the police sends a clear message that domestic abuse is a crime that affects both men and women.

“It is vital that councils, the police and crime commissioner, and partners in health and housing fund local services to support them.”

Read more

