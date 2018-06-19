Fan tossed from car in English town as World Cup hijinks spill over (VIDEO)

As England fans and assorted media lost the run of themselves after their team’s late victory over Tunisia in the Russian city of Volgograd on Monday, the hysteria proved too much for one reveler in the port city of Plymouth.

Footage of scenes outside the Walkabout Pub on Union Street in Plymouth city center shows jubilant fans celebrating England’s 2-1 win over their Group G rivals. However, things take a turn when the crowd spills out onto the street and into the path of a passing car.

Rambunctious supporters begin clamouring on top of the car before a rotund gentleman in a hooded sweatshirt and shorts finds himself on the hood. As he dances and punches the air, the driver of the car speeds up, pinning the unwelcome passenger to the windshield. The driver then brakes quickly, sending the man flying off the car and into the street.

While the man appeared uninjured following the incident, Harry Kane’s late winner against Tunisia will likely prove a balm to any scrapes. The Tottenham striker pounced in the 91st minute to nod home the winner for England after his first-half opener was cancelled out by a Tunisia penalty.

Attempts by the Three Lions to keep a lid on expectations were soon discarded in the wake of the result, with BBC pundits describing the team’s performance as “exceptional” and “the best at the tournament so far.”