‘Blood must be shed’: Alleged neo-Nazi National Action member called for ‘race traitors’ to hang

A man accused of being a member of the banned far-right terrorist group National Action (NA) called for “traitors” who opposed his extreme ideology to be “hanged from lampposts.”

In a video shown to a jury at the Old Bailey, Matthew Hankinson, 24, addressed a crowd at an event in Newcastle where he called for “blood to be shed” so the white race could be preserved.

Hankinson, who along with five others denies being part of NA after it was proscribed in December 2016 by former home secretary Amber Rudd, said: “If we don't fight and cut out the cancer, Britain will die.

“The system will not compromise with us. We need the strongest of our race.”

At the event, which took place a year before the NA was proscribed, Hankinson proceeded to say of those supporting a multi-ethnic Britain: “They will end up hanging from lampposts. We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.

“Blood must be shed, the blood of traitors. Stand up, white men, and set our people free.”

It comes after another defendant in the case, Jack Renshaw, admitted plotting acts of terrorism by planning the murder of West Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper.

The 23-year-old defendant also pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.

Christopher Lythgoe, 32, and Michal Trubini, 35, both from Warrington; along with Garron Helm, 24, from Seaforth, Merseyside and Andrew Clarke, 33, from Prescot in Merseyside deny being part of the far-right organization.

Lythgoe also denied encouragement to murder by giving permission to Renshaw to kill Cooper on behalf of the group.

Whistleblower Robbie Mullen, 25, from Widnes in Cheshire was the first to warn anti-racist organization Hope Not Hate about the plan to murder the MP. Through them, the police were then warned.

Mullen described how the NA still operated underground after being outlawed. “The politics was still the same – free white man. The group had gone, the name had gone, but the people were still meeting,” Mullen said.

