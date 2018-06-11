Teen left critical, man murdered as London crimewave continues

London has suffered through another weekend of violence, as knife crime continues to terrorize the capital that saw a man murdered and five others injured in a spate of unrelated knife attacks.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will today meet with Home Secretary Sajid Javid to "discuss how we address the scourge of serious violence across Britain" after the death on Saturday night near Turnpike Lane Tube station in Haringey marks the Metropolitan Police's 74th murder investigation for 2018.

Read more

On Friday, a family in a stationary car was robbed at knifepoint on Keats Way, Coulsdon, just before 6pm. Police say the pair made off with a "small quantity of jewellery", cutting a 30-year-old woman’s hand as one of the suspects attempted to steal her bracelet.

On Sunday, a further four knife attacks took place across the city. Two men in their 20s, were injured in separate stabbings Brixton, south London and in Northolt, west London. Police confirmed that a man was arrested near the scene of the stabbing in Northolt. Another victim was found suffering from injuries when police were called just before 6.30pm to Southwell Road in Lambeth, south London.

A 17-year-old boy left fighting for his life was found stabbed in Coles Crescent, Harrow on Sunday night. Police were alerted to the brutal stabbing just after 8pm.

The violence coincided with a warning from Childhood Trust chief executive Laurence Guinness, that many poor children will be left at risk when schools break up for summer. Impoverished youths will be left with little to do as their parents go out to work, left at home due to high childcare costs and cuts in youth services.

The Childhood Trust conducted a survey of 22 charities which support thousands of children in London. 73 percent of charities said there was a high threat of violence to young people and 65 percent said children were frightened of being attacked or exploited by gangs.

The survey also found that 50 percent of children under the age of 11 would be left without adult supervision during the school holidays.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!