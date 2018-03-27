Russia compared to Nazi Germany again: Defence secretary launches ‘Lord Haw-Haw’ attack

Russia has been accused of using Nazi tactics in an attack by UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson. His comments follow those of Boris Johnson who compared the upcoming World Cup to the 1936 Nazi Germany hosted-Olympics.

Williamson accused Russia of using internet bots to spread ‘distorted narratives’ to create confusion over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia, in the same way Nazi Germany would utilize propaganda before and during World War II.

Williamson has ignored the possibility that portions of the British public are skeptical of the UK government’s declarations of Moscow’s “culpability” over Skripal. “What actually happens is it completely distorts the narrative of what people think about things,” Williamson told the Times.

“We have to make sure that that narrative is countered. It is effectively the Lord Haw-Haws of the modern era.”

Since the poisoning of the father and daughter in Wiltshire, Russia has been hit with a raft of sanctions. Twenty-three diplomats were expelled from London and 14 other countries have now followed suit. Russian private jets are being scrutinized and subjected to extra searches, the Government said, while the World Cup will not be attended by the British Royal family.

This is the second time since the incident a Nazi comparison has been made. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested the Russian president will “glory” in this summer’s World Cup as Adolf Hitler did during the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Johnson told a committee of MPs it was “an emetic prospect” to think of Putin “glorying in this sporting event.”

“I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right,” Johnson said.

The comments were branded “unacceptable and totally irresponsible” by the Russian ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko.

Lord Haw-Haw was the alias of William Joyce, an American-born fascist who moved to Germany before the outbreak of war. Joyce became infamous for his production of pro-Nazi English language radio propaganda during the conflict. He was hanged for treason after the war’s end.

