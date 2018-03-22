Comparing Russia to Nazi Germany is ‘disgusting’ – Kremlin on Johnson’s ‘Hitler’ remarks

Drawing comparisons between Russia and Nazi Germany is disgusting and unacceptable, the Kremlin has said in response to recent outlandish remarks by Boris Johnson, who likened Russia’s World Cup to Hitler’s 1936 Olympics.

“This statement is totally disgusting, it is not appropriate for any foreign minister,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Undoubtedly, [this remark] is offensive and unacceptable.”

Johnson recently raised the bar for the UK government’s barrage of accusations against Moscow to a new level. The British foreign minister compared Russia's hosting of this year's World Cup to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

“I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right. It is an emetic prospect to think of Putin glorifying in this sporting event,” he told a receptive Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

